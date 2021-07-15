Pharrell Williams Announces Black Ambition Initiative Winners, Awards $1M Grand Prize

Back in December 2020, mega music producer Pharrell Williams announced the launch of an initiative for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs called Black Ambition. The purpose of the non-profit is to provide a bridge to success for entrepreneurs of color working in tech, design, healthcare, and consumer products/services start-ups.
According to Billboard, the winners were announced by Williams and his non-profit initiative, Black Ambition earlier this week. Cash prizes ranged from $50,000 to $1 million.
The ceremony, which was held as a private virtual event on Tuesday, was hosted by Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher saw Williams announce the $1 million grand Black Ambition Prize winner. Livegistics, which is a team of software developers, accounting professionals, and former construction managers, have used their expertise to build a cloud-based platform that innovates the methods in which companies manage civil projects, was the recipient of the top prize.
“If you think you’re excited, we really mean it when we say that we’re excited,” Williams said. “This is a game-changer. This [Black Ambition initiative] is about meeting human beings like you. You guys are the examples. You’re the dreams that we dreamt of [and] this is what Black Ambition is all about. All the game-changing, it begins right now.”
Black Ambition had received more than 1,700 applications which led to a group of 34 finalists being chosen.
After revealing the top prize winner, Black Ambition CEO Hatcher stated, “I’m almost shedding a tear right along with y’all. I’m very excited for you in this moment. When Black Ambition was just an idea from Pharrell, this is exactly the moment that he hoped and wished for and now it’s here.”
The complete list of winners are shown below:
Livegistics – Black Ambition $1 million grand prize
Alodia – Black Ambition $250,000 prize
Beereaders – Black Ambition $250,000 prize
QuirkChat – Black Ambition $250,000 prize
Emagine Solutions Technology – Black Ambition $100,000 prize
Dosso Beauty – Black Ambition HBCU $250,000 grand prize
Shea’d – Black Ambition HBCU $100,000 prize
GABA – Black Ambition HBCU $75,000 prize
PaperAI – Black Ambition HBCU $50,000 prize