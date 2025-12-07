Phil Upchurch, Legendary Guitarist For Michael Jackson, Donny Hathaway And George Benson, Dead At 84

Session musician and guitarist Phil Upchurch, who has worked with several popular recording artists like George Benson, Michael Jackson, and Donny Hathaway, has died at the age of 84.

Billboard reported that Upchurch died in Los Angeles on Nov. 23, according to his wife, Sonya Maddox-Upchurch. No details were released about what caused his death.

“Phil Upchurch was my personal gift from God, he was my best friend, my music partner, my life, and my hero,” she said in a written statement. “Our love was supernatural, endless, timeless and as true as his favorite color blue. He was a master of chords and emotions. Anything that he placed his mind to complete — he did it. Well done my love. I love you more than words can say and the heart can hold.”

Benson, who recorded songs with Upchurch, acknowledged him on his social media account.

“We lost a dear Broadway Tours family member. The great Phil Upchurch. Phil was an integral part of the Breezin’ record having wrote the great song “Six to Four” as well as a key musician on the record Weekend In LA. 🤍🎶🕊️”

The Chicago-born musician, born on July 19, 1941, started playing music at a young age. He played the ukulele at age 13 before turning to the guitar, bass, and drums. After graduating from high school in 1958, he went on tour with The Spaniels, three years before scoring a hit in 1961 with “You Can’t Sit Down.”

During his career as a studio musician, he has shared the room with artists such as Ramsey Lewis, the Dells, Etta James, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Luther Vandross, B.B. King, Dizzy Gillespie, Curtis Mayfield, and Stan Getz, to name a few.

Upchurch has authored two instructional music books and has written an autobiography, which will be released posthumously.

