Philly Mayor Approves Plans For New Sixers Arena Near Chinatown

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker believes she’s made the right deal for the city’s people by approving building plans for a new arena in Center City to keep the Sixers home.

“Philadelphia, I am proud,” the mayor said in a video from her City Hall office on Sept. 18. “This is a historic agreement. It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena.”

According to CBS News, Parker hosted a town hall meeting a week before Wednesday’s announcement to discuss the $1.55 million project, 76 Place. Plans included the arena’s location on Market and Filbert Streets and 10th and 11th Streets. The development would replace a section of Fashion District Philadelphia and include a 395-unit high-rise beside the arena. The mayor says the agreement would result in a private investment of over $1.3 billion for the city.

As your Mayor, I'm speaking from my City Hall office with a very important announcement. I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home.



“We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council,” the Sixers said in a statement.

The endorsement follows New Jersey’s offer for the Sixers to build the arena on the Camden waterfront near the Ben Franklin Bridge, but Parker is determined to keep the team in the city. However, due to its location near Chinatown, plans for 76 Place sparked controversy after it was pitched in 2022. Ahead of Parker’s town hall meeting last week, protestors gathered in opposition to the proposal, and according to CBS News, participants argued the project’s potential to displace residents and harm small businesses. Councilmember Mark Squilla informed us that legislators will consider public comments and amendments before a final vote to introduce legislation on the project to protect Chinatown and neighboring residents.

The proposal calls for final approval from the City Council, and Mayor Parker stated she would make a formal presentation soon. The Sixers hope to open the new arena by the 2031-32 NBA season. For now, the team will remain at the Wells Fargo Center.