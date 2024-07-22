General by Daniel Johnson Philadelphia Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot Toddler Dominique Billips, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion that she was the gunwoman who shot a seven-month-old toddler and is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act in addition to other charges









Dominique Billips, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion that she was the gunwoman who shot a seven-month-old toddler on July 18. Billips is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act in addition to other charges. The woman allegedly shot the youngster as she opened fire on the child and her parents outside of a home in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood.

According to ABC 6, Billips was identified as the shooter after a video surfaced showing a person with a gun walking up to a couple with a stroller and shooting. The child’s mother, who is also a juvenile, could be heard in the video repeatedly yelling, “My baby!” after shots were fired.

Lieutenant Denis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Department told the outlet that he questioned why someone would shoot after seeing a stroller present.

“You knew they had a stroller. What makes you walk up to someone with a stroller and shoot them?”

The child was shot in the leg, according to police, and was nowhere to be found when police arrived on the scene. The parents, who had outstanding warrants, fled the scene due to fear of being arrested due to the warrants and took the toddler with them. They were later brought in to be questioned and informed officers of an argument that happened earlier, allegedly over a 100-dollar narcotics dispute.

Rosenbaum also indicated that another detective recognized one of the women in the video from another shooting in 2022. “One of the detectives from a different squad had recognized one of the females involved from another shooting where she was the victim in 2022. It happened on the 4200 block of Rhawn Street in August of 2022.”

The police also got a tip that the shooting victim was on that video, which matches who the police thought it was. They also used the footage to locate a vehicle on the video, which was known to be used by Billips, which police found with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Highway Patrol and a tip from someone they stopped who told them that Billips was at a house on Van Kirk.

According to Rosenbaum, “The suspect was asked to come out. She did and surrendered to the highway patrol officers. She was taken into custody without incident.”

Rosenbaum continued, “It’s sad, you see. She points the gun at the mother of the baby, who is also a juvenile, and fires. Luckily she missed, a 7-month-old baby might not remember that but that story is always going to be there.”