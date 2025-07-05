Entertainment by Daniel Johnson LL Cool J And Jazmine Sullivan Refuse To Cross Picket Line, Pull Out Of Philly’s July 4 Concert Both artists said they would not cross the picket line, taking a clear stand in solidarity with the workers.







LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan have announced their support for the striking members of Philadelphia’s municipal workers union by pulling out of their scheduled performances at the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Both artists said they would not cross the picket line, taking a clear stand in solidarity with the workers.

According to CBS News, legendary Hip-Hop artist LL Cool J announced in a video posted to social media on July 3 that he decided not to “cross a picket line” as the workers and the city continued to negotiate for a living wage.

“Yo, so, I understand there’s a lot going on in Philadelphia right now, and I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans, especially Philadelphia, y’all mean too much to me,” LL Cool J said in a video posted to his Instagram account on July 3. “But there’s absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I’m not doing that, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been coming to Philly my whole life, you know? I have respect for the city, you know what I’m saying? Of course, I hope, I hope, I hope that the mayor and the city can make a deal, I hope it works out. I’m still going to come to Philly in case it works out. I’m going to be in town, y’all. I’m just letting you know, I’m not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting. That’s it, so I love y’all. I’m on my way to Philly. Peace and love.”

Sullivan, a Philadelphia native, and LL Cool J had been chosen to headline the event, and similar to the rapper, she chose to use her social media account to share her own solidarity with the workers, posting to her Instagram Stories that she was pulling out of the Fourth of July Concert in order to “stand with Philly’s DC33.”

Very proud of Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J for doing this. https://t.co/AcQN6a3f4Z — Jason (U mad) (@EmperorTChalla) July 4, 2025

DC33 workers in Philly are the lowest paid of the municipal unions, making $46,000 on average. When the city refused to give them the raise they're looking for, they walked out on strike. Now the city stinks, and people are quickly learning just how essential these workers are. pic.twitter.com/6rxQW8yUVr — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 3, 2025

If you’re wondering why DC 33 is on strike this morning, listen to what President Boulware said last night 👇



Remember- Philadelphia works because DC 33 does!@afscme33 pic.twitter.com/bpwjFm1ed5 — Philly AFL-CIO (@PhillyAFLCIO) July 1, 2025

AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia’s largest union representing the city’s blue-collar workers, has been on strike since 12:01 a.m. on July 1, and since that time, garbage has been piling up as the union fights for higher wages and better healthcare benefits for its members.

In a statement, DC 33 President Greg Boulware praised LL Cool J, and later mentioned Sullivan’s support. “LL Cool J’s decision to stand in solidarity with the labor movement by choosing not to cross a picket line is a powerful testament to his respect for workers’ rights,” Boulware wrote in a statement.

Boulware continued, “His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions. By prioritizing the dignity and respect of laborers over potential fan disappointment, LL Cool J sends a strong message about the value of unity and collective action. His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity. We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere. LL Cool J truly is the G.O.A.T.!”

He concluded, “It’s truly refreshing to witness a celebrity of her (Sullivan’s) stature and a native Philadelphian recognizing and valuing the tireless dedication of municipal workers.”

Philadelphia’s mayor, Cherelle Parker, released her own statement, and told the outlet that the city’s negotiating team was willing to meet with the union, but the union’s leadership declined the meeting.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Parker, who has described herself as a “pro-labor mayor” said that the offer the city extended to its workers was their best and final offer, but as trash continues to pile up, and people continue to publicly support the union, another, best offer is likely to come.

The current strike, per their reporting, has some themes in common with the city’s last strike in 1986, and during the three weeks of that strike, as it has so far, as trash piled up, pressure mounted on the city to make a deal.

The workers that are represented by DC33, unlike the city’s other municipal workers, are majority Black, and the union is primarily concerned with winning a raise to the workers’ average salary of $46,000 per year.

Local labor leaders and various Philadelphia City Council members have expressed support for the striking workers, Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke, members of the progressive Working Families Party, issued a joint statement, indicating their support for the striking workers.

In their joint statement, they indicated that they “stand ready to support striking workers and all Philadelphians who are impacted by any disruption to services, and we urge the Mayor to avert the strike by signing a contract that puts working families first.”

