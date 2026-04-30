News by Kandiss Edwards 5 Philadelphia Teens Earn Associate Degrees Weeks Before High School Graduation “It took a lot of time management and studying, but my teachers kept telling me to stick with it.”







Five dedicated seniors at a Philadelphia high school earned their associate degrees from the Community College of Philadelphia just weeks before their high school graduation.

The students—Jeremiah Roach, Dylan Adkins, Aidan Marion, Khalif Barakat-Cooper, and Marquise Floyd-Reid—successfully navigated the Boys’ Latin Middle College program, completing 60 college credits in addition to their high school requirements.

The students effectively finished the first two years of a university education at no cost, the Philadelphia Tribune reported.

The program aims to expand opportunities for young Black boys in underserved communities, providing them with the early exposure to college rigor necessary to shorten their path to a career.

William M. Hayes, CEO of Boys’ Latin, is proud of the students’ accomplishments and will attend both the high school and college graduation ceremonies. “These young men will enter their next college as juniors or late sophomores,” he said. “That shortens time to graduation, lowers debt and builds confidence.”

Five students at Boys’ Latin High School in Philadelphia earned associate degrees before receiving their high school diplomas. Aidan Marion, Jeremiah Roach, Marquise Floyd-Reid, Khalif Barakat-Cooper and Dylan Adkins. This powerful achievement shows what’s possible when… — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 28, 2026

Roach said that though the path toward his associate’s degree was difficult, he was encouraged along the way. The student-athlete followed a meticulous schedule to balance playing quarterback for the school’s football team and completing a regular course load, including his college courses.

In the fall, the five 18-year-olds plan to attend a variety of universities.

Barakat‑Cooper earned a full scholarship to Temple University. Floyd‑Reid was accepted into Morgan State University. Marion plans to continue his studies in Europe, but has not chosen a university. Adkins will attend Winston‑Salem State University and Floyd‑Reid will study at Morgan State University.

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