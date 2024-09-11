Philadelphia’s Black Wine Festival Sells Out Again

The Philly Black Wine Festival is coming back. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to snag a ticket for 2024—this year’s theme: Eden Noir—it’s too late. The event has sold out for the second year in a row.

The inaugural festival was so popular in 2023 organizers had to find a new location to accommodate the anticipated crowd, which they did.

“We’ve been graciously shifted to the Penn Museum,” Sonia Blount, the founder of the festival and lead curator of Kabila Events, told The Philadelphia Tribune. Last year’s event was held at Cherry Street Pier. “It’s a great space. It’s really fly, and they have a lot of exhibitions that connect directly to wine and wine history, so I’m really excited for everybody to see it.”

A Celebration of Black-Owned Wines, Art, and Style

The sold-out event, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, celebrates the richness and diversity of Black-owned wineries around the world. In addition to wine tastings, the evening will also include a curated food and cocktail menu, live music and entertainment, art exhibits, complimentary museum access, and wine-tasting education.

“There’s going to be a lot going on,” said Blount. “I like to say it’s like a block party for wine tasting.”

Several companies will be in attendance, including Mermaid Spirits, Yachi Blanc ’22, Amour Geneve, Strange Fruit Wines/Strange Fruit Collection, and Castlebridge Wine Company.

Tito’s Vodka and City Winery are sponsoring the event, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

“Our Mission is to provide access and recognition to the thriving Black Wine Community,” a statement on the event’s website reads. “We set out to collaborate with Black Wine brands to highlight wine varietals and the company’s rich history. We are intentional about curating brands that provide quality wine and customer experience.”