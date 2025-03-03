News by Sharelle Burt Alabama’s Phillip Brown Makes History After Elected As 1st Black Chairman Of Jefferson County Republican Party Brown said the appointment is a “long time coming” after serving for more than 10 years as the Alabama Minority GOP chairman.







ABC 33 40 News reports that the Republican Party of Jefferson County, Alabama, made Phillip Brown a part of history after electing him the first Black chairman.

During his acceptance speech, Brown, who served as the chairman of the Alabama Minority GOP for more than 10 years, said the appointment is a “long time coming” as he expressed optimism about the party’s future and what he would like to do as a leader. “It’s been a long time coming for this milestone in the party’s history. Jefferson County has a tremendous… Black community, and so, this really is a great opportunity for us as the Republican Party to be able to reach out to the Black community,” he said.

“I think a lot of the values and the policies that we support actually is something that not only supports the Black community but also is just good for human beings in general.”

As a leader in his community, Brown called out his party’s shortcomings compared to the Democratic Party, pressing for his colleagues to stand on its policies to make a difference. “The biggest shortcoming that we as a party have had is that we have failed to actively reach out to the Black community and counteract the message that the Democratic Party has labeled us with—the party of old white men,” the retired high school teacher said.

“If we engage people based on what we stand for and our policies, I think it makes a difference; we just got to do it.”

However, his thought process paints a seemingly different picture. In a state where President Donald Trump beat out former Vice President Kamala Harris by a landslide — receiving 64.8% of the vote to Harris’ 34.2% — according to the Birmingham Times, Brown said he wasn’t “surprised” and blamed it on blue party policies that allegedly damaged the Black community. “Our communities, our cities, and our schools are still in disarray after 75 years of supporting Democrats across the board,” he said.

“I think you’re overlooking the fact that there are some people in the Black community who are not just upset anymore—they’re angry.”

He went further into a theory as to why Trump secured some of the Black vote, blaming it on Harris’ record as a California prosecutor. Brown said she locked up “more Black folks than you can imagine,” which isn’t true, as a report from Mercury News found only 45 out of 1,956 marijuana convictions resulted in a state prison sentence.

Despite false rhetoric, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl praised Brown’s work within the conservative party, saying he is excited to see where things go in Jefferson County. “Phillip Brown’s election is a historic moment for the Jefferson County Republican Party, and it is well deserved. He is one of the hardest-working Republican leaders in our state, and I have no doubt he will bring fresh energy and determination to this role,” Wahl said.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to advance Republican principles in Jefferson County.”

