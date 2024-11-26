Politics by Sharelle Burt What’s Next For VP Kamala Harris? Allies Are Pushing For Governor Or Another Presidential Bid Don't leave us yet, VP Harris.....







After a devastating Election Day loss, Vice President Kamala Harris has told advisers that she is staying in the political world with a potential run for California governor or another run for the Oval Office.

Harris has been laying low as she prepares to end her vice presidential tenure but has secretly talked with top allies about running for president again in 2028 or governor of the Golden State in 2026. “I am staying in the fight,” she told advisers.

Considering what’s next for her and discussing it with family members is a priority during the holiday season. Her next decision comes after a groundbreaking campaign as the second Black woman to run for president after President Joe Biden suspended his re-election campaign, heightening the Democratic platform. Harris’s energy is crucial to keeping the power on the blue side of the aisle alive. “There will be a desire to hear her voice, and there won’t be a vacuum for long,” a person close to Harris said.

“The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would allow her to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.”

Harris’s other priority is to decide where she and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff will establish a home base. Their home in Los Angeles is an option, but there are concerns about her safety, as her Secret Service protection expires six months after leaving the White House. It will be the first time in 20 years that the former senator and prosecutor will be out of the public eye — meaning she will be back at her office while maintaining her digital popularity.

Several Democratic strategists and allies support whatever Harris decides, whether taking a break from the political world or going another route. Pollster Paul Maslin feels that there aren’t many people who have experienced what Harris has done in the last four months, expressing that she should take the time to “figure it out.” “There is no one — no one — who actually can relate to what she’s been through these last four months. No one,” Maslin said.

“And I wouldn’t begrudge her at all to take some time and figure this out.”

Former Harris aide Brian Brokaw thinks that the sudden desire to run for state office isn’t coming from her but from those around her. “Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not,” he said, according to Axios.

“Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don’t know. Could she run for president again? Yes.”

In the meantime, some of the last tasks Harris will have before leaving Washington, D.C., are certifying the presidential election results and attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

