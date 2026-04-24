Education by Kandiss Edwards Philly Teacher Leon Smith Named The ‘National Teacher Of The Year’ During his tenure as National Teacher of the Year, Smith will serve as an ambassador for the profession.







Leon Smith, a dedicated educator from the Philadelphia Public School District, has been named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, making him the first teacher from Pennsylvania to receive the prestigious honor in over two decades.

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) made the announcement of its selection on April 22. Smith is an educator at Haverford High School. He teaches Advanced Placement (AP) United States history and AP African American studies and has been widely credited with transforming his school’s culture by integrating community-based projects into the curriculum throughout his 20-year career.

“It’s just such an honor to be able to represent teachers all over the country and really stand on the shoulders of so many others that have come before me that have done just such great work,” Smith said in an interview with CBS Mornings.

Governor Josh Shapiro praised Smith as a “shining example” of the excellence within the Pennsylvania public school system. Shapiro noted that Smith’s work extends far beyond the four walls of his classroom, as he frequently mentors young men of color who are aspiring to enter the teaching profession — a demographic that remains underrepresented in U.S. schools.

Pennsylvania history teacher Leon Smith, 46, was named 2026 National Teacher of the Year. He has taught AP U.S. history and African American studies for 25 years at Haverford High School in Havertown, PA. pic.twitter.com/eRR3fKMvq2 — Phoenix Rising (@DKeller56891630) April 22, 2026

Smith’s selection comes at a critical time for American education, as districts across the country grapple with teacher shortages and post-pandemic learning loss. During his tenure as National Teacher of the Year, Smith will serve as an ambassador for the profession, traveling the country to advocate for increased teacher pay, mental health resources for students, and the inclusion of diverse perspectives in American history curricula.

The national selection committee highlighted Smith’s “unwavering empathy” and his ability to engage students in complex conversations about civic responsibility and social change. As the 2026 honoree, Smith is expected to be recognized by President Trump at a White House ceremony later this spring.

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