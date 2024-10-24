Why Philly’s Black Motorcycle Club Is Encouraging Black Men To Vote

With less than two weeks until Election Day, NBC News reports that a Black motorcycle group from Philadelphia is teaming up to ensure that Black men get to the polls to vote.

More than 100 Black men, donned in motorcycle vests and boots, rode out on Oct. 19, just days before Pennsylvania’s voter registration deadline — Oct. 21. Treading through some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, known for weak voter turnout numbers, police escorts and Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel AME Church led the group. Rev. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, home to the city’s largest Black congregation, also participated and celebrated working diligently to encourage men to vote. “Here we are in Philly, 100 fellas on bikes in the city, and the police are helping us, not chasing us,” Waller said.

“At the end of the day, we know that we have done some good, not just for us, but for everybody.”

Working with the nonpartisan voter engagement group Black Men Vote, Waller said the strategy is all about reminding Black men “to exercise their franchise.” Black Men Vote Director Joe Paul shares similar desires. During this sequential election cycle, the group set a goal to register 100,000 Black men nationwide to vote. Paul revealed that 95% of that goal had been reached—with 60,000 coming from Philly—but the work needs to continue.

Black men have been the target of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s campaign, mostly zoning in on key battleground states. Both candidates know that the demographic is important in helping them secure the White House. However, poll numbers are swinging either way.

Most Black voters have declared support for Harris, but Trump is still in the running, including new support from former NFL athletes Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Support from groups like Black Bikers Vote is important as each member tells a different story. On the biker’s tour, mural artist Chuck Styles unveiled a new work of a Black father with his little girl hoisted on his shoulders, heading to vote. Styles says he wanted those like him in his neighborhood to be inspired. “I’m a father and a husband, father of three beautiful girls. So, I wanted to have an image of a father and a daughter. Him inspiring her to just, you know, press forward and think about the next generation,” Styles said.

“It is very important for us young Black men to step up and vote, and not just vote, but vote for the right things, vote for the right causes, and vote for what’s going to help you and your community and your family.”

According to the Philadelphia Tribune, the event featured speeches from organizers, sponsors, elected officials, and city icons. The ride ended at Fourth District Container Village, where supporters gathered for a voter registration rally. Rappers Freeway and Beanie Sigel stepped back into their craft to perform songs before urging attendees to vote, although both admit to still not knowing who they will vote for. “I feel like, first and foremost, young brothers want to know that their voice counts and that their vote counts. A lot of them are confused. Don’t even think it matters, you know, and when we, when we as Black men, when we are in a position where we feel like things don’t matter, then don’t pay no attention to it,” Freeway said.

“So that’s the mission we’ve been on. We’ve been trying to encourage people and let them know their voice definitely matters and it definitely counts.”

