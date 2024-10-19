Queen Latifah Encourages People To Vote For Kamala Harris

Hip-Hop artist and television royalty Queen Latifah recently appeared at Essex County College in New Jersey to give a speech and remind people that their vote counts. She also made sure to inform the crowd that she was throwing her support behind who could become the first woman president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

According to AllHipHop, the New Jersey-bred entertainer and founder of Flavor Unit Records appeared at the college event with other notable personalities. Latifah was on hand to encourage people to register to vote and she also gave reasons to make sure they pull the lever for Harris. She was joined at the event by Newark mayor Ras Baraka, activist Tamika Mallory, Congressman Andy Kim, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, singer Honey Bxby, and rapper Vinnie “Vin Rock” Brown of Naughty By Nature.

The 54-year-old Latifah repeated a phrase that Harris and her supporters have been using since she was lifted to run for the presidency. She warned people that we can’t “go back” to former President Donald Trump gaining the role of president again.

“I don’t want to go back to that,” Latifah said to the crowd of about 1,000 attendees. “I don’t need anyone telling me what to do and who to be. We don’t need a dictator. We need unity, and we need the strength of our community.”

She mentioned she wants history to be made by making Harris the first woman president of the United States.

“I’m going to have the first woman president of these United States,” Latifah announced. She also stressed to the crowd that if they didn’t think their vote didn’t count.

“Your vote is your power,” Latifah reiterated. “If it didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it away from you.”

RELATED CONTENT: A Queen Latifah Biopic Is On The Way!