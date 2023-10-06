Owner Matt Ishbia Building $100 Million Practice Facility, Employee Campus For Phoenix Mercury WNBA Team

Phoenix Suns and Mercury Owner Mat Ishbia announced on Oct. 5 he’s committed $100 million to a new practice facility for the WNBA and NBA teams and employees.

The Associated Press reports the new facility will be a new 123,000 square-foot development that will include space for company offices, and 58,000 square feet will be dedicated to the Phoenix Mercury practice facility.

Ishbia, who purchased both teams for roughly $4 billion last December from former owner Rober Sarver, has quickly made improvements. Since he officially became the owner, Ishbia traded for All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, revamped their television package, and updated the fan experience at the Footprint Center, the home arena for both teams.

The two teams currently share a facility in Phoenix, but at the announcement, Ishbia was quick to say that the Mercury will have their own space within the facility.

“It’s just an investment in the Mercury, investment into women’s basketball,” Ishbia told The Associated Press. “It’s great to build a first-class, state-of-the-art facility for them, designed for them in all aspects, from the locker rooms to the workout areas. It’s not designed for the Suns and Mercury to share. It’s designed for the Mercury.”

“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question.”

The new employee facility will include indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an indoor arcade, a pickleball court, a putting green, a workout facility, and a team store.

The Phoenix Suns went 45-37 last season, finishing second in the Western Conference, and made the second round of the NBA playoffs, where they lost to the eventual NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Two days after the Suns’ season ended, they fired Head Coach Monty Williams, who led the team for four seasons.

Meanwhile, The Phoenix Mercury struggled, going 9-31 as Brittney Griner made her way back from her Russian imprisonment and dealt with mental health. All-Star forward Diana Taurasi battled injuries, and point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith fought with management concerning her pregnancy.

