This Kindergarten Graduate Goes Viral Because ‘She Lives In Her Truth’

Rising first grader Taylor Sims has caused quite a stir on social media after her mother shared a photo of the adorable 6-year-old at her kindergarten graduation.

Sims can be seen ready for kindergarten graduation donned in her royal blue cap and gown perfectly paired with slightly heeled sandals. What commenters pointed out was her perfect posture accentuated by a cross- legged pose and a strictly business facial expression.

The girl’s mother, Lexii Sims, says this is just further proof of who her daughter is, according to TODAY.v “She’s got sass to her—and she always has,” Sims said. “She lives in her truth.”

Describing her daughter as a “tough cookie, Sims did not expect for the photo to gain traction outside of her friends and family in Louisiana. It wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Born six weeks premature, Taylor has stunned the adults around her from the very start.

After being told she would have to spend extended time in the neonatal intensive care unit, Sims was shocked to be told that she could leave the very next day. “Literally, the next morning I got a knock on the door, they’re like, ‘Taylor can go home with you,’” she said.

As for her future plans, the kindergarten graduate has her eyes set on being a princess, of course. But not just any royal—one who also owns a hair salon. Brittney Higginbotham, Taylor’s kindergarten teacher at the Beekman Charter School where the photo was captured, has high hopes for her former student.

“Taylor is a child who is confident, strong-willed and resilient,” Higginbotham said. “Taylor has never been afraid to have fun, show her personality or stand up for what she believes in.”

Wherever she goes next, there’s no doubt that she’ll continue to draw attention. “As soon as you pull out a camera, she’s going to give you a pose,” her mother said.