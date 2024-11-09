News by Mary Spiller Photographer Fatally Attacked After Woman Allegedly Became Angry Over Photos; Suspect’s Girlfriend Livestreamed Incident Savon Tyler reportedly shot Lauren Martin outside of her Florida home after an altercation over photos taken of the suspect.







A Florida photographer, Lauren Ashley Martin, was allegedly fatally shot by a woman upset about her photos. Authorities have arrested Savon Chantay Tyler and her girlfriend, Lakevia Davonna Pringle, who live-streamed the killing on social media, in connection with the murder.

Thirty-four-year-old Martin was shot multiple times outside her Sanford home in a gated community on Nov 5. According to the Sanford Police Department, Pringle, 31, streamed the shooting on social media after Martin and Tyler got into an altercation over photos she had taken of Tyler in the past. Prior to the shooting, Tyler and Martin had gotten into an online back-and-forth leading up to the physical altercation.

Tyler, 35, is currently being held without bond on first-degree premeditated murder charges, and she has entered a plea of not guilty, per People. Pringle was later taken into custody after she turned herself in at the Sanford Police Department on Nov. 8, Fox 35 reports. She has been charged with one count of principal in the first-degree to first-degree premeditated homicide, according to police.

Just before the killing, Martin began a Facebook Live and told her followers that she was going to “beat” someone. Martin then drove to Tyler’s home, where they engaged in an in-person verbal altercation that escalated to physical violence.

Pringle, Tyler’s girlfriend, recorded the physical altercation live on Facebook. According to the arrest report, the livestream captured Tyler reportedly coming out of her home with a child’s baseball bat and gun when Martin arrived. As the pair began to fight, Martin took control of the bat. Pringle was heard on the livestream urging Tyler to continue the altercation, which led to the homicide of Lauren, police said. Tyler was allegedly caught on camera shooting Martin at that time. Martin died in the hospital hours later.

