Legal by Mary Spiller Three Charged In Livestreamed Murder Of Young Mother Asia Alyce Poole's fatal shooting was livestreamed on Facebook.







Three people have finally been charged in relation to the killing of Asia Alyce Poole, who was fatally shot at a Birmingham, Alabama, apartment complex. The incident was streamed live on Facebook.

Justin Jamond Hendrix, 20, and Taylor McCloud, 22 have been charged with murder in the killing of the 21-year-old woman. Both have also been charged with the attempted murder of Poole’s best friend after he survived the shooting.

Both McCloud and Hendrix are being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

The incident began when 19-year-old Janiyah Hendrix — Justin’s sister — fought with Poole just before the shooting had begun. Although she fled the scene, she’s been charged with first-degree auto theft. Janiyah was booked into county jail under a $30,000 bond.

According to sources close to Poole, she and Janiyah were involved in an ongoing dispute over an unnamed man. That tension escalated in the parking lot of the Birmingham apartment complex of Monarch Ridge, where the shooting took place.

Video evidence, which came in the form of a Facebook livestream, showed Poole and Janiyah physically fighting in the parking lot. After the pair moved to the breezeway of the complex, other people arrived on the scene just before a flurry of bullets was fired at Poole outside of her vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, Poole was found unresponsive and bleeding in the “breezeway of her own apartment building. Birmingham firefighters pronounced her dead on the scene at 10:31 p.m.”

Police reported that they documented at least 168 rounds fired.

Following the shooting, Janiyah fled the scene in Poole’s Ford sedan which was later abandoned in a chicken spot parking lot.

Poole was a single mother to a kindergarten-aged daughter.

Residents of the complex and witnesses to the shooting said it was like “something out of a movie.” They described seeing multiple different shooters in masks and carrying Glock switches to “assault-type rifles.”

One resident said, “They came for this. They were so organized. They had everything blocked off, everyone corralled in.”

According to police, the investigation into Poole’s shooting is still ongoing.

“We do believe there were more than just these two shootings, so we’ll see where that leads us,’’ Officer Thurmond said.

Police ask anyone with information or additional videos of the incident to call detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

RELATED CONTENT: California Man Charged With Murder After Live Stream Shows Female Murder Victims Lying on the Floor