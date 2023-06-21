Photography Veteran Robin V Shares 3 Steps to Creative Business Growth

In the dynamic realm of celebrity photography, where creativity intertwines with intuition, Robin V rises above the rest, redefining the essence of capturing fame through her lens. With an unwavering passion and a distinct perspective, she effortlessly navigates the intricacies of the entertainment industry, capturing the essence of each subject and immortalizing the moments that shape our collective cultural consciousness.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Baltimore, Maryland, Robin’s journey into photography took an untraditional path, paving the way for her unique artistic vision. Seeking a better opportunity, Robin left the city of Baltimore with nothing more than a one-way ticket, a dream, and a determination to make it on her terms.

Brand equals value

Since its inception, the photography industry has been dominated by white individuals. As with numerous other fields, Black professionals, particularly Black women, have encountered unique challenges and obstacles throughout their journey in this industry. Robin remarks, “From the beginning, I completely understood how important my branding would be to my business, and I branded with intention.” Knowing how she wants her brand to live and breathe, Robin creates a strategy that aligns with her vision and resonates with her target audience. “I would not show up to a photo shoot in sweatpants and a t-shirt. I come dressed to the 9’s. “I want my commissioner and client to know I am charging a premium price because I shoot luxury, and I am luxury. The total package, including myself, is a part of my value.”

Putting systems in place

Many photographers find joy and fulfillment in capturing moments and expressing their artistic vision, but monetizing their passion can be complex in a highly competitive industry like photography. “If you don’t have a strategy to scale your photography business, you will struggle,” comments Robin. ” Many photographers struggle because they love what they do but don’t have systems in place to ensure profitability.”

Finding the right balance between passion and profitability by implementing systems requires persistence, adaptability, and a willingness to navigate the challenges in the industry. “I love what I do,” remarks Robin. “I can do it with my eyes closed, but with no systems, you can get taken advantage of. Systems include handling inquiries, scheduling, photo shoots, editing, and rates. “Photography is an expensive profession; if you are not pricing correctly, you are working for free. As a Black woman, I had to learn my value, and I didn’t learn it until I knew my value.”

Stay Creative

Photographers can draw inspiration from a rich array of sources, fueling their creativity and pushing the boundaries of their art. Working as a model for visuals directed by iconic music video directors such as Hype Williams and Benny Boom, Robin became fascinated by the cameras and everything happening behind the scenes. “I find inspiration in movies and even social media,” notes Robin. “I am constantly asking myself what lighting and lens is used, was this on a built set or in a studio, and what time of day is the shot.”

“By being on sets with countless directors, I picked up aspects of lightening, placement, and creating perspective,” says Robin. Photography is about training your eye to see and look at your subject a certain way while shooting. This will separate you from the pack.”