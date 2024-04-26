Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Fantasia, Pinky Cole Hayes, Eva Marcille, And More To Be Honored At Inaugural Mahogany Honors Brunch Fantasia Berrino will sit down for a fireside chat and Pinky Cole Hayes will be honored at the first-ever Mahogany Honors Brunch.









Hallmark Mahogany is hosting its first-ever honors brunch, during which a list of distinguished Black women will receive their much-deserved flowers.

The inaugural Mahogany Honors Brunch will take place on Sunday, April 28, at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. It will feature a fireside chat with Fantasia Barrino and celebrate 30 pioneering women whose work helps fuel progress within the Black community. Honorees include Pinky Cole Hayes, Eva Marcille, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon, Malinda Williams, and more.

The developing ceremony aims to celebrate Black women who have served as trailblazers, community leaders, cultural icons, and unheralded heroes within their respective domains while inspiring attendees to proclaim their own paths to leadership.

“At Mahogany, in all that we create, we are intentional in being a gathering place for Black women to connect with each other, celebrate their culture, sisterhood and community,” Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany, said.

“With our first-ever Mahogany Honors awards experience this Spring, we are honored to deepen our commitment to champion curated

spaces that acknowledge and affirm the unique experiences and contributions of Black women.”

Others who will be awarded include HGTV star Egypt Sherrod, Kirk Franklin’s motivational speaking wife Tammy Franklin, actress and costume designer Crystal Renee Hayslett, financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, communications specialist Alex Ebanks, and more. During the four-hour event, attendees will have the chance to eat, be enlightened, and shop for Mahogany products.

“Brunch, shop, and celebrate at Mahogany Honors! Join us for an experience filled with delicious brunch bites, a specially curated marketplace featuring Black entrepreneurs and businesses, and our special guest, Award-Winning Musician, Actress and Entrepreneur Fantasia,” the brand shared on Instagram.

The ceremony follows Hallmark Mahogany’s recent expansion to include the Mahogany.com website dedicated to serving the unique lifestyles of Black women, the brand’s first movie franchise, and all-new scripted podcast series. Early bird tickets for Mahogany Honors are available now at Mahogany.com.