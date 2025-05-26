Business by Mary Spiller Pinky Cole’s Bentley Stolen Outside Of Her Sandwich Shop Grand Opening The Slutty Vegan owner said three people hopped in her car and drove off while patrons were standing in line waiting for their food.







The owner of the plant-based fast food chain Slutty Vegan hopped on Instagram this week to give an update on her unlucky car. Pinky Cole Hayes posted a May 25 clip on her Instagram account to say that her Bentley was stolen while parked outside her new Atlanta sandwich shop, Voagies.

Cole explained in the candid clip that three people allegedly pulled up to Voagies on scooters and jumped into her black Bentley before speeding off with her car.

Cole began, “Y’all , I swear this car is not good luck. We at Voagies, and somebody just stole the car that we just got out of the shop yesterday, in front of the restaurant — while we got people standing in line, ordering food.”

Voagies is Cole’s most recent business venture, a vegan hoagie restaurant.

Cole panned the camera to show the street, where three scooters lay abandoned on the curb and other patrons in the background.

“And they left the scooters on the ground. If you see a Bentley in Atlanta, a black Bentley, send me a DM — the police are on their way, but somebody just stole it,” Cole shared.

She explained, “Three guys just jumped in the Bentley and stole it while we were at the restaurant.”

Despite the damper on what would have been a positive day for the entrepreneur, Cole told fans that she wouldn’t let it get her down.

“We can’t catch a break, but you know what? God is still good. If you see a Bentley, send me a DM ASAP.”

As previously reported, The Atlanta business owner, who originally founded popular plant-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan, recently opened Voagies as another chain under her belt.

Cole, 37, faced business issues with Slutty Vegan that forced her to temporarily surrender control of her company, to satisfy creditors who were unhappy with management’s “exorbitant” overhead spending.

After six weeks of reflecting, Cole was able to buy Slutty Vegan back and began the journey of launching a new joint venture with her husband, who is the current owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Derrick Hayes.

At the time, Cole stated, “My last investors, they brought value for what they brought value to, but when you think about elevation and growth, I’m elevating and growing with a new set of folks and I’m excited about it.”

Cole added at the grand opening of Voagies in Atlanta, “This is the first business in Slutty Vegan 2.0. This is a hoagie shop like you have never experienced before. This brand is going to scale in a way that you ain’t never seen before… We will see this all over the world.”

As of today, Slutty Vegan has eight locations—five of which are in Georgia and individual spots in Alabama, Maryland, and New York.

