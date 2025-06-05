Business by Nancy E Williams Pinot’s Palette Franchisee Turned Corporate Burnout Into Booming Business In 2022, GoBankingRates conducted a survey revealing that 8% of Americans quit their jobs to start a business,







In 2022, GoBankingRates conducted a survey revealing that 8% of Americans quit their jobs to start a business, and just last week, Allwork. Justeir’s nationwide survey found that nearly 8 in 10 employed individuals expressed interest in launching their own businesses. What this tells us is that there are far more employees considering leaving to become their own boss than actually leaping. Meet Shaquanna West, who purchased an existing Pinot’s Palette franchise in Summit, New Jersey, in July 2024, and in less than one year has driven a 60% increase in revenue and acquired a second location in February of this year.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with West to learn more about what led her from corporate “golden handcuffs” to successful franchise owner, and what advice she has for others on leaving an unhealthy work environment to become your own boss.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Give us a little background on how you got to the “burnout” stage in your corporate career, which ultimately led you to franchise ownership.

Shaquanna West: I reached the burnout stage after years of climbing the ladder in nonprofit, corporate, and association roles– giving my all in operations, governance, and member engagement. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a Master’s degree in Journalism, and I have consistently held leadership roles throughout my career. But over time, I found myself constantly overextended, micromanaged, and emotionally drained. Despite my qualifications, I was overlooked, my ideas were presented without credit, and the environments I worked in weren’t set up to support my growth. That’s when the burnout set in. I realized I couldn’t keep on pouring into a system that wasn’t pouring back into me.

I didn’t give up; I published two children’s books that encourage confidence, diversity, and creativity. The third book took much longer to finish— I had writer’s block because I was simply drained from my job. Writing became one of the first steps in reclaiming my voice and building something of my own. It also gave me a way to utilize my journalism degree in a manner that felt meaningful and aligned with my values.

What surprises me is that I now run two thriving art studios, despite not being an artist myself or having any background in painting. I stepped into this industry with zero art experience, but brought prior strong leaders, a clear vision, and operational discipline to the table. That’s what’s helping me turn both studios around within my first year.

BE: Before reaching burnout, had you considered business ownership before? Did you have mentors to help guide you?

West: I’ve always wanted to own a business. Even when I didn’t know exactly what it would be — and franchise ownership wasn’t originally on my radar– but when the opportunity came up, I leaned in. I didn’t have anyone in my immediate circle who had gone this route, so I was very much stepping into new territory.

What gave me confidence was a deep understanding that I wanted more for my life, not just in terms of income, but in terms of peace, flexibility, and stability. I didn’t want to spend decades building someone else’s dream, only to retire and realize I never truly lived my own. I didn’t have a roadmap or mentors in the franchise space, but I had faith, discipline, and a strong sense of purpose.

My biggest fear wasn’t failure— it was regret. I was afraid of looking back and knowing I stayed in situations that didn’t serve me out of comfort or fear. So, I bet on myself, even without a clear map. And I’ve grown tremendously because of it. Every day, I realize I am finally living my purpose— I have an opportunity to give back, offer a service to the public, and learn, grow, and inspire others daily.

BE: You have purchased two existing units with the Pinot’s Palette franchise, which were not profitable. What gave you the confidence to buy businesses that weren’t performing?

West: The studios I purchased were not financially strong at the time. One had almost no recurring revenue, and the other had inconsistent performance. But I saw potential, both in the brand and in what I knew I could bring to the table. I understood operations, people, and culture. I believed that with the right strategy, structure, and leadership, I could turn things around. And I did.

The support from the franchise’s operations and marketing teams was also a major part of that process. They’ve been a tremendous resource and sounding board throughout my journey. I also have some incredibly talented artists on my team, and I truly couldn’t do this without them. Especially since I’m not an artist myself and don’t teach the classes, it’s their creativity and connection with guests that help bring the vision to life.

BE: How did you fund your business, and how are you adjusting to the shift from a steady paycheck?

West: I used a mix of personal savings and retirement savings to fund the business. It was a bold decision, but after years of building other people’s visions, I knew it was time to invest in my own. I met with financial advisors and [got] feedback from my circle to make informed choices. My business hasn’t fully replaced my corporate salary yet, as I’m currently focused on building the long game. I know the rewards are coming. In the meantime, I’ve gained something even more valuable: time, peace, and the freedom to grow something that reflects my values.

BE: What has your experience as a Black woman-owned franchise been, and why do you think representation is important?

West: It’s been empowering and enlightening. I’ve had great support, but I’ve also had to prove myself in ways others might not. I’ve learned how to advocate for myself and others—and how to lead with both strength and intention.

Representation is everything. When people see a Black woman owning, leading, and building with excellence, it expands their understanding of what is possible for themselves. That visibility matters—especially in spaces where we’re still underrepresented. It’s not just about being seen. It’s about being a mirror for someone else’s breakthrough.

BE: What advice do you have for a corporate employee who is unhappy in their role and feels stuck?

West: You don’t have to stay where you are. You don’t need permission to pivot. Get clear on what kind of life you want to live—and take one intentional step toward it. Whether that’s starting a business, finding a healthier workplace, or just reclaiming your peace, it’s valid. You’re allowed to choose yourself. I’ve done that through business—and also through storytelling. I’ve authored three children’s books because I believe in building a life that reflects all parts of who I am.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health