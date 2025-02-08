Pinterest’s ‘Tailored’ Campaign Celebrates Black Fashion’s Legacy And Future

In celebration of Black History Month, Pinterest launched a visual campaign that honors the history, current influence, and future of Black fashion.

On Feb. 3, the pinboard-based social media platform unveiled the “Tailored” campaign. Made in collaboration with Blackboard, its resource group for Black employees and allies, the initiative highlights how Black fashion shapes legacies and invites everyone to start their own style journey on Pinterest.

The campaign features short ads that showcase how Black style is both generational and transformative, while also highlighting Pinterest as a key platform for refining personal taste and drawing inspiration from creatives worldwide.

“It gives me a lot of joy that Pinterest is a place where so many come to tell their own story—and feel included and celebrated for who they are,” said Pinterest Chief Content Officer and Blackboard executive sponsor Malik Ducard.

“That includes the many people who tailor how they define and present their personal story through Black fashion on our platform—drawing on the legacies of the past to shape their inspiration for the future. This Black History Month, I’m very proud that Pinterest is lifting up the beautiful, powerful role of Black fashion in the past, present and future of our society through the Tailored campaign.”

Tailored has ad spots that honor the Black dandy, like fashion editor and stylist Ronald Burton III who draws on his well-suited history to reimagine a dapper look on Brooklyn-based content creator and storyteller Joekenneth Museau. The 60-second spot highlights how Black style is both generational and transformative, and Pinterest’s role in acting as a vital archive of its influence and a resource for its innovation.

As part of this campaign, Pinterest will showcase Black creators and figures, highlighting the unique ways they infuse their personal style into their outfits. Additionally, the Pinterest Shop profile will feature these influential brands, offering users the chance to discover and shop them this month. As Black History Month 2025 progresses, Pinterest users are encouraged to explore tailored ideas and inspiration on the app.

