News by Kandiss Edwards A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo And Pharrell Williams, Among The 'Superfine' Men To Co-Chair Met Gala The theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."







The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the co-chairs and theme for the next Met Gala. According to AP News, the museum committee is tapping Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, ASAP Rocky, Sir Lewis Hamilton, and LeBron James to lend their voices and input. Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is an exhibit focused on Black men’s fashion over the years.

Each gentleman has left their mark on Black men’s fashion, which qualifies them to sit on the committee.

The Met’s Chief Curator, Andrew Bolton, says the co-chairs are “men who aren’t afraid to take risks when it comes to their self-presentation.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton says fashion helped him express himself after suppressing his identity for so long:

“I was forced to conform. From my daily routine down to what I wore. My routine was rigid. And as the only Black kid on the racing track, there was no one like me to look up to.”

Hamilton said: “Finding my identity in how I dressed. This was a huge positive change.”

Pharrell Williams, a multi-hyphenate superstar known for pushing boundaries creatively, said:

“To me, art is an expression of our humanity. It’s where we store our history, it’s how we tell our stories.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Williams’s recent stint as the creative director for Louis Vuitton after the passing of Virgil Abloh.

Pharrell greeting the Louis Vuitton atelier on the runway at the Spring/Summer 2024 show pic.twitter.com/ICDJdLLy4n — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) June 27, 2023

A$AP Rocky’s fashion expertise is well documented. The rapper, model, and designer is an excellent addition to the line-up.

ASAP Rocky, Elliot Page and Julia Garner for Gucci (2023) pic.twitter.com/1Jum6mVZIz — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) November 8, 2023

Colman Domingo’s perfectly tailored suits, flowing capes, exposed chest, and color choices have garnered praise from fashion icons.

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the year. It is dedicated to showcasing and preserving culture. The exhibit will explore the culture of the Black Dandy.

Explore the extraordinary stories of Black individuals across art, literature, music, and society. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>i have no words to lewis hamilton. he researched, went after a black person who would have something to do with the theme of the event and dedicated himself to paying tribute. <br><br>each part of this outfit is a powerful act of how to take a true meaning. 🖤 <a href=”https://t.co/XHrBASOmXZ”>pic.twitter.com/XHrBASOmXZ</a></p>— ☥ (@dearlews) <a href=”https://twitter.com/dearlews/status/1787649956620165124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script> Inspired by curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book,… pic.twitter.com/cDnj4tKf2V — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) October 9, 2024

Fans of fashion or the individual superstars can’t wait to see what looks hit the carpet.

