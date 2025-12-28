HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Pioneer HBCU Band Director Richard Beckford Dies After Long Illness His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from music programs around the country.







The historically Black college and university band community is mourning the death of Dr. Richard Beckford, a longtime band director and educator.

Beckford’s death was announced by Florida Memorial University Dec. 26, though the date of his death remains undisclosed. Director of Bands for Florida Memorial University, he succumbed to complications from a longstanding illness. In 2024, a GoFundMe was started by Dr. Beckford’s daughter, Angie, to assist Beckford as he recovered from a lung transplant. According to the May 2024 campaign, Beckford’s surgery was successful, and he was on the road to recovery.

Beckford served as director of bands at Florida Memorial University, where he pioneered the program. Additionally, he led the ROAR Marching Band and oversaw concert ensembles and music education initiatives.

His tenure was marked by an emphasis on musical precision, show design, and student development, with performances that drew attention within the competitive HBCU band circuit.

Florida Memorial University acknowledged Beckford as a leader whose commitment to excellence extended beyond performances to academic and personal mentorship. The university stated that Beckford played a pivotal role in enhancing the visibility of the ROAR Marching Band and in preparing students for careers in music and education.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from music programs around the country. On Instagram, Florida Memorial University ROAR marching band posted a tribute to the man who gave much of himself to its institution.

“We honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Richard Beckford, whose passion for music, unwavering leadership, and dedication to excellence shaped generations of student musicians. His influence will forever echo through the halls of Florida Memorial University and live on in every life he touched. Though he has departed from this earth, his legacy remains eternal. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Alabama A&M University Marching Maroon and White Band sent “comfort” to those effected by Beckford’s passing and the school community as a whole.

Winston Salem State University’s Red Sea Of Sound marching band paid tribute to Dr. Beckford extending its sympathy to all those affected.

Southern University’s Human Jukebox praised “his passion for music, commitment to students, and impact on band culture.”

More than band programs are expressing their heartfelt sympathies. Individuals in the HBCU band world are memories of Beckford’s teaching style and leadership approach.

Beckford’s death comes as HBCU marching bands continue to gain national attention for their musical innovation and cultural influence, from televised performances to high-profile competitions. Educators said his legacy is reflected in the continued prominence of those programs and in the careers of students he mentored.

Details regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services had not been publicly announced at the time of publication. Nor, has Beckford’s GoFundMe been updated. University officials and band organizations said additional information would be shared as it becomes available.

