New Orleans Man Detained After An Alleged Attempt To Dismember His Own Moms With A Chainsaw

A New Orleans man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to cut off a woman’s arm using a chainsaw.

According to WDSU, the New Orleans Police Department arrested 34-year-old John Pittman and charged him with aggravated battery by cutting and resisting arrest. He was apprehended after he allegedly used the chainsaw on his 70-year-old mother, causing severe lacerations to her right shoulder and bicep.

Police officials don’t yet know what happened before the attack.

“Upon their arrival, the officers located the victim suffering from what appeared to be a severed arm,” said New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper.

Two police officers were injured in a scuffle with the suspect after they came to the rescue of the woman.

A video of the incident purportedly shows Pittman fighting off the police officers as they all fell down some stairs. Officials state that one of the officers suffered a broken leg, and head and neck injuries after taking a tumble down the stairs. The other officer was bitten on the left arm.

They were both taken to the hospital and have since been released.

“We do understand that they did receive mild to moderate injuries in the process of engaging the suspect,” said Harper.

NOLA reported that the incident took place in Gentilly Terrace.

Pittman reportedly had an open case in Orleans Criminal District Court. He was out on a $10,000 bond after he was arrested last year on Aug. 12 on suspicion of second-degree battery and simple battery of the infirm.

According to WCAX, Pittman attacked a 73-year-old military veteran at a bus station last year. He was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the bus station’s bathroom. He had a fractured eye socket and fractured jaw bone.

Pittman is being held on an increased $300,000 bond for last year’s brutal attack and over $1 million in the alleged attack on his 70-year-old mother.

The suspect’s defense attorney says Pittman has a history of mental illness and has not been taking his medication. He’s expected to have a mental competency hearing on July 25.