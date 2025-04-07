Pittsburgh Pirates Will Place Roberto Clemente No. 21 Logo Back On Right Field Wall

After baseball fans and the family of Roberto Clemente expressed outrage over the Pittsburgh Pirates’ removal of the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer’s logo from the outfield wall at the team’s stadium, the team announced that it would be restored.

MLB.com reported that the team will add the player’s No. 21 logo back to the right field wall at PNC Park after it was removed to place an advertisement on the space. The logo has been in place for the past three seasons.