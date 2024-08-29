Russell Wilson Named Pittsburgh Steelers’ Starting Quarterback

The battle to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback has been decided: Russell Wilson will take the reigns.

According to NFL.com, Wilson, who signed with the team after playing the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos, emerged victorious against the competition, former Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he spoke to both players and informed them of the “difficult decision”

Coach Tomlin has named Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/REWKkybpNo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2024

Tomlin previously said Wilson had the advantage going into the preseason but a calf injury to Wilson allowed Fields to make a case for starting.

The Steelers officially start their season in Atlanta against the Falcons on September 8. When Tomlin made the announcement after the team practiced at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, he acknowledged the professionalism both players displayed when telling them.