Black-Owned Ice Cream Shop Is A Staple For Local Community

Happy days await a Black, family-owned ice cream spot in Pittsburgh.

Galen Moorer manages Happy Day Dessert Factory, the first Black-owned ice cream parlor in Pittsburgh, WTAE reported. His son is the owner.

The Dessert Factory is bringing sweet, homemade treats to the city. According to its website, the parlor’s signature product is homemade hard ice cream. Moorer said to WTAE that everything in the shop is homemade. “We make every item that we sell in our store, whether it’s our ice cream, our water ice, our cones, everything,” the news outlet reported.

The brand’s slogan is “Smiles made fresh daily,” the shop’s website notes. According to its website, the business owner boasts more than 12 years of experience in the dessert industry. According to WTAE, the Dessert Factory also has a bus that delivers sweet treats around the community. Moorer said, “We’re open to any civic groups, whether it’s community block parties, churches, athletic organizations, just about any and everything, as long as we can go out and serve the people, meet with the community, and really make a difference economically and socially as well.”

Freshness is a priority for the business. Happy Day Dessert Factory’s offerings include “frozen soft custard, stackers (frozen custard layered with water ice), ice shakes (blended mix of water ice and custard), twisters (blended mix of water ice, premium hard ice cream or custard, and cookie pieces), milkshakes, sundaes, fresh baked cookies, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, frozen pies, waffle cones and bottled water,” according to the parlor’s website.

Who says dessert has to be unhealthy? The ice cream parlor offers other sweets for people with diet restrictions. Dairy-free options include water ice and almond milk soft serve. Happy Day Dessert Factory also serves Dannon Yocream frozen yogurt for customers who enjoy dairy in smaller amounts.