Plaxico Burress’ Super Bowl XLII Ring Sells For Record-Breaking $280K

New York Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress’s Super Bowl ring was sold for a record $280,600 during a Feb. 9 auction.

According to Sports Illustrated, the hero of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII win over a heavily favored (and undefeated) New England Patriots team had put up his ring to be auctioned through Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

The winning bid surpassed the previous high: $230,000 for Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl XXV ring. Taylor also played for the New York Giants.

BREAKING: Plaxico Burress’ Giants Super Bowl ring has just sold for $280,600 at @HeritageAuction. It is the highest ever paid for a Super Bowl player ring, beating out Lawrence Taylor’s Giants ring from Super Bowl XXV ($230K). pic.twitter.com/VZeFb8pVJt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2025

Heritage Auctions placed the item on the auction block and listed the ring with a certification letter from Burress confirming that it is the original ring given to him after the Super Bowl victory in 2008.

The letter was dated 11/16/2024 and signed by the former football player.

“I received this actual ring as a member of the New York Giants who won Super Bowl XLII held February 3, 2008, against the New England Patriots in Phoenix, AZ,” the letter read. “I further certify this ring is the one and only ring and that no duplicate copies were produced.”

The ring was described as having a monochromatic design made entirely from white gold and genuine diamonds. There were three Lombardi Trophies, which showcased each Super Bowl victory for the Giants with the team’s “NY” logo and the words “World Champions” in raised text. The Super Bowl XLII logo was displayed on the ring as well as the score of the game, “NYG 17, NE 14.”

In that game, Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw a 13-yard pass to Burress with less than a minute left in the game, completing a come-from-behind victory for the team.

