Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Floyd Mayweather Interested In New York Giants Ownership The undefeated fighter has partnered with real estate magnate, Meyer Orbach so they can place a bid to obtain a 10% stake in the NFL team.







Retired champion boxer Floyd Mayweather is trying to break into the NFL by leading a group looking to buy a 10% stake in the New York Giants.

According to TMZ Sports, the undefeated fighter has partnered with real estate magnate Meyer Orbach so they can place a bid to own a piece of the football team. It’s been reported that the offer will be around $700 million.

“My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can’t comment further than that,” Orbach told the media outlet.

Forbes has valued the New York Giants franchise at $7.5 billion. The team owners, John Mara and Steve Tisch, reportedly want to sell some of their stake in the Giants.

Mayweather has been investing his money heavily in the New York City area in recent months.

In October, The Real Deal reported that the pugilist was investing $402 million into a 1,000-unit affordable housing portfolio with more than 60 buildings in Manhattan. He partnered with Josh Gotlib of Black Spruce Management. A month later, he outdid himself by investing in 601W Companies. That deal aligns him with the office landlord’s extensive portfolio, which includes a $10 billion collection of 18 buildings and 10 million square feet of space.

Before his 601W Companies investment, Mayweather put up a $100 million stake with office landlord SL Green. In a written statement at the time of the transaction, he said, “New York City is the center of the world. A wise person once told me if you buy real estate in New York and you hold on to it over the years, you will always make money and win.”

With all his recent money moves in New York City, Mayweather recently rented a duplex apartment in the Big Apple for $100,000 monthly. The unit is inside the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in midtown Manhattan.

