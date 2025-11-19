WNBA Players Offered Over $1.1M Max Salary, Up From Current $250K

As the WNBA negotiates with its players on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for next season and beyond, reports indicate the proposed minimum salary would start at more than $220,000, with a maximum topping out at more than $1.1 million.

According to The Athletic, after extending the current CBA to negotiate a new contract (the latest deadline is Nov. 30), sources close to the talks say league officials have informed the league’s board of governors of the details that WNBA team owners discussed in New York City this week. Along with the minimum salary of more than $220,000 annually, the average player salary would exceed $460,000. The salary numbers would increase each year under the proposal.

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining proposal would include revenue sharing with a maximum salary of more than $1.1 million available to more than one player per team growing each year, a source confirmed to ESPN.



This would increase the current maximum salary of around $250,000.

The latest numbers are more than the previously proposed maximum salary of around $850,000. The two sides are slated to meet on Nov. 19.

Before the CBA was supposed to end in October, Napheesa Collier, the Vice President of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), had already stated that the players were seeking “two main points” in the new CBA: increased revenue sharing and salary structures.

NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, while appearing on the Today show in October, stated that the players will get increased salaries in the future, although he refrained from agreeing that the increase should not be based on “share.”

“Yes, I think ‘share’ isn’t the right way to look at it because there’s so much more revenue in the NBA. You should look at it in absolute numbers in terms of what they’re making. They are going to get a big increase in this cycle of collective bargaining. And they deserve it.”

The revenue sharing between WNBA players and NBA players is drastically different.

Market Watch reported that WNBA players receive 9.3% of their income from the league, as opposed to NBA players getting about 50% of their league’s income.

