Celebrity News by Sharelle Burt Rapper Plies Brought To Tears With Elementary Students’ Heartwarming Homage The first student called Plies 'one of the hottest rappers in the city.'







Rapper Plies showed his emotional side when he posted a video on Instagram of students from a Fort Myers, Florida-area elementary school paying homage to his career, with one student even dressing up like him.

Plies, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, posted the video of a classroom full of Black students celebrating his hip-hop career while one student stood in front dressed in a red shorts, shorts, sunglasses, and a modest gold chain.

The student asked, “Do you know who I am?”, before his classmates started running off stats of his 20-plus music career. The first student called him “one of the hottest rappers in the city.”

The facts kept coming, including that Plies graduated from Fort Myers High School and he “has plenty money,” a play on one of his most popular songs. When Plies caught wind of the touching moment, saying it made him feel “so appreciated” and giving them some words of encouragement.

“With My Shirt Full Of Tears! I Want Each & Every One Of U Young Kings & Queens To Know,” he wrote.

“Your Acknowledgment Has Given Me So Much “Purpose”. Make No Doubt About It Your Futures Can & Will Be Even Brighter.”

The students ended their round of “Plies facts” by saying he “inspires them” and breaking out in a massive dance party as the rapper’s impersonator stood bopping his head up and down.

One follower on IG identified the class as Ms. Codie 2nd Grade Class at Franklin Park Elementary and shouted out the leader as her son. Several comments underneath the post echoed the sentiments of the students, calling Plies “a breath of fresh air with your perspective and willingness to share it with others.”

“You use your platform to be the voice and change we need in our community,” @ladyzejtj wrote.

The “Shawty” rapper has garnered a massive following due his hilarious and informative driver’s seat commentary on important issues concerning the country and the Black community. During the 2024 political cycle, Washington used his platform to support former Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House and calling out then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for targeting the Black community with false claims.

Since Trump has taken over the Oval Office, the rapper added himself to a list of celebrities that called out retail giant Target for rolling back its diversity, equity ,and inclusion policies. According to Hot 97, he posted on Instagram that the store “can’t get no more of this muthaf*ckin money from me.”