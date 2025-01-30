Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Plies Says Kamala Harris Lost 2024 Election Because She ‘Wasn’t Hateful Enough’ Plies appears to be subtly shading Stephen A. Smith and anyone who didn't vote for Kamala Harris.







Plies calls out those who were OK with “going against our own” by not voting for Kamala Harris last November.

In an expletive-riddled Instagram rant shared on Tuesday, the rapper explained why he thinks Harris lost the presidential election: not being “hateful enough.” According to Plies, the former vice president lost despite running against a “flawed candidate” like Donald Trump, and she “couldn’t have done a goddamn thing different” when it comes to her campaign.

“They would have got any different motherfu**ing results. And if she should have done anything, maybe she should have had her own motherfu**ing Project 2025 against us,” Plies quipped. “Maybe she should have talked about any motherfu**ing DEI.”

Plies continued. “Maybe she should want to kick everybody out of the motherfu**ing country and hate people for what they motherfu**ing identify with.”

“So if you want to say anything, say she wasn’t motherfu**ing hateful enough.”

The “Bust It Baby” rapper made sarcastic comparisons between Harris and Trump, who kicked off his return to the White House with swift executive orders to end DEI efforts nationwide and lay off all federal workers with DEI-related roles. There have also been increased ICE raids in cities across the country to remove migrants who had been seeking asylum.

“Maybe if she would have hated the same motherfu**ing people he hated, maybe she would have got followed,” Plies said.

He highlighted the hypocrisy of certain Trump supporters, who criticized Harris during the election for the state of the economy under President Joe Biden but are now singing a different tune with Trump back in office.

“It was all about the motherfu**ing economy. Stupid….. Now, all of a sudden, he get in the motherfu**ing White House. ‘It was never about the economy.’ Cause y’all know he can’t do a goddamn thing to fix it!”

Plies wrapped up his rant by pointing out that Trump won two elections against women who were “more qualified” than him for the presidency. Yet, they lost—something many see as a clear indication that America is not ready for a woman to lead the country.

“Both times he the motherfu**ing won, he two and O against motherfu**ing women, and both motherfu**ing women was more motherfu**ing qualified than him,” Plies declared. “That don’t say sh*t about the women that tell you everything about this fu*k a** country.”

Many took to the comments section to applaud the rapper for speaking out and expressing their support.

“Hate and racism won pure and simple,” one person wrote.

“Not one lie told,” added another.

Some assumed Plies was subliminally shading Stephen A. Smith, who recently said he felt like a “fool” after voting for Kamala Harris.

“I think he’s talking about Stephen A and a few others and I absolutely love it 😂,” one user quipped.

