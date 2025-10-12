Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NFL WAG Stands Up To Plus-Size Hate, Celebrates Body Positivity Bagsby is using her platform to promote fashion for all body types.







This NFL girlfriend is bringing more than glamorous living to this side of sports, she is also promoting body positivity.

Kalani Bagsby, the significant other of Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Booker, made headlines when she started appearing on the sidelines of NFL games. However, Bagsby started receiving online hate for her growing spotlight, especially as a plus-sized WAG, a term used for wives and girlfriends of professional athletes.

She met Booker as a fellow freshman at the University of Alabama. While Bagsby graduated from the school with a burgeoning career in communications, her relationship became a main focus as her beau became a NFL player.

“I’ve always loved public relations and managing social media and sports,” Bagsby explained to People. “I always wanted to be a sports reporter — well, that’s what I thought I wanted to be — but then I quickly realized I didn’t really like being in front of the camera.”

She soon became immersed in the NFL Wag community, taking over the Women of the NFL Instagram account during the league’s preseason. However, her post garnered criticism for her body image.

“Oh my gosh, the amount of hate I got on that one post, like for the Women of the NFL, the takeover post is just crazy,” Bagsby shared.

Instead of letting the haters get to her, Bagsby focuses on uplifting all body types.

“I know how to handle [the hate] and I don’t mind putting myself out there if that means I know I’m helping someone else, and I know that I’m showing someone else ‘Girl, you can do this,’” she added. “You’re perfect, how you look.”

However, Bagsby wants to embrace more parts to herself besides her silhouette. The sports communications enthusiasts also has an eye for fashion, with her own clothing brand “First and Fine,” which features custom game apparel.

With her growing platform, she hopes more women feel good in their skin, celebrating WAGS of all sizes.

“My whole thing is I just really want to let everyone know that, that you’re beautiful in your own body,” she says. “You don’t have to fit a certain standard, because clearly I don’t, and I love myself and it may take time to be confident and love yourself, but trust, like it will come.”

