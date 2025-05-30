News by Kandiss Edwards Podcast Host Claims Men Are Making Less Which Makes Them Unattractive "There is nothing less more dangerous than a lonely, broke young man," said Professor Scott Galloway.







Professor Scott Galloway, who hosts the Lost Boys podcast, claims low pay makes men less attractive in the dating pool.

In he show’s first episode, Galloway tackled the issue of young men with a lack of education and low income. While these topics may sound inflammatory, Galloway dove deeper into the lack of opportunity for high school graduates.

The author of the book Of Boys and Men, Richard V. Reeves, spoke about the decline of the traditional family lifestyle. Reeves believes as gender roles evolved, men were left behind. As women embraced their places in the workforce and began to explore life beyond being a wife and dependent, men were left without a blueprint.

“We tore up the old script for men, which was breadwinner, head of household, etc., and we didn’t replace it with anything,” Reeves said. “And so what that means is a lot of men now feel that they’re basically improvising. They basically don’t have a script.”

Galloway noted that men with lower economic status are often lonely. “There is nothing more dangerous than a lonely, broke young man,” he said.

Galloway’s analysis underscores a broader societal concern about the economic struggles of men without college degrees. He suggested that the decline in economic opportunities for this demographic contributes to a sense of isolation and reduces their attractiveness in relationships.

“The increased gains of women and the loneliness of men are leading men down a path of extreme conservatism. Leading many men to join the red pill movement. The red pill movement is a section of the ‘manosphere.’ The concept of which has existed for decades and has taken hold of young and old men alike.”



The National Interest published multiple excerpts from 19 Black conservatives detailing why they chose that path. One key proponent of their responses was family, with Michael E. Kerridge writing that other lifestyles were a “subversion of the traditional family structure.”

The traditional structures of households left women without the same resources as men, leaving them with limited options to shape their own world. It appears now that women are able to choose more freely; some see economic parity is priority. Unfortunately, as Galloway asserts, this condition for partnership is creating more men who believe they are not viable candidates for dating.

