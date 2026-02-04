News by Kandiss Edwards Poison Is Becoming An ‘Increasingly’ Used Method In Domestic Violence Cases The intelligence assessment identified at least 16 U.S. cases since 2019 in which individuals were accused or convicted of poisoning spouses, domestic, or romantic partners.







The Department of Homeland Security is warning of an increase in domestic partner poisonings.

DHS said these cases present significant challenges for detection and prosecution because symptoms of poisoning can be delayed or difficult to identify. Due to easy access to information, procuring and administering deadly doses of poison is no longer a difficult act to navigate, according to an internal communication obtained by ABC News.

“Incidents using chemical or biological toxins to harm or kill are driven by several factors including accessibility of online information, ease of obtaining certain chemicals, and perceived difficulty in detection,” the DHS stated.

The introduction of poison as an “increasingly likely’’ method of domestic violence poses a problem for law enforcement. Many toxins are slow-acting and difficult to immediately detect. Additionally, the biological effects of chemicals vary based on the specific components and a person’s biology. Substances cited in the communication include antifreeze, fentanyl, colchicine, thallium, cyanide, and over-the-counter eye drop solutions.

“The use of chemical and biological toxins in domestic violence cases poses a significant challenge for detection and prosecution due to the often subtle and delayed onset of symptoms.”

The intelligence note warns that new methods of investigation and added forensic personnel may be needed to effectively pinpoint intentional poisoning as a cause of death.

“The recurring use of these toxins by domestic partners highlights the need for more awareness, regulation, and forensic expertise to address this trend in domestic partner violence.”

ABC News reported that the intelligence assessment identified at least 16 U.S. cases since 2019 in which individuals were accused or convicted of poisoning spouses, domestic, or romantic partners. DHS said 10 of those cases resulted in death. DHS said the trend has implications for law enforcement and emergency responders, who may need additional training to recognize poisoning-related symptoms in domestic violence cases.

