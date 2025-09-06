Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Rolling Ray, Viral Social Media Star And Zeus Network Personality, Dies at 28 Rolling Ray, the viral social media personality and Zeus Network star known for his catchphrase “Purr,” has died at 28, his family and Zeus confirmed.







Rolling Ray, a social media sensation celebrated for his sharp wit and viral one-liners, has died at 28. His passing was first shared by his mother, Sazola Nay, on Facebook, and later confirmed by Zeus Network in a heartfelt post on Sept. 4. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray,” the network wrote. “You were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always. Sending Prayers & Condolences to his loved ones!”

#HappyBirthday Rolling Ray!! ❤️ Gone but not forgotten!! 🥳 Your legacy will LIVE ON!! 🕊️ May you REST IN PEACE!! 🙏🏾 Drop your BIRTHDAY LOVE for #RollingRay 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IoND6evjDJ — @ZeusNetworkOfficial (@The_ZeusNetwork) September 5, 2025

Born Raymond Harper in Washington, D.C., Rolling Ray built a devoted following online through his unapologetic humor and viral appearances on shows like Catfish: Trolls in 2018 and Divorce Court in 2019. His larger-than-life personality helped him amass nearly 450,000 Instagram followers and contributed to the rise of “Purr,” the catchphrase most associated with his brand.

Ray later joined Zeus Network, where he both starred in and executive-produced the dating show Bobby I Love You Purr, helping Bobby Lytes search for love. He also appeared in two episodes of The Conversation with Lytes in 2021, after years of public feuds.

Lytes paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “Rest in Peace to the most famous boy in a wheelchair. We came together and showed the world how two different people from 2 separate paths in life can put hate aside and create magic. You are loved all over the world, and you will be missed dearly. Spread your wings and fly my iconic friend Rolling Ray.”

Rapper Cardi B also honored him in a message on X, saying, “… I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

Ray’s influence stretched beyond entertainment, with notable viral moments such as videos of him rolling in front of police during Black Lives Matter protests and his infamous Divorce Court quip: “Beyonce has my number.”

Somebody tell Beyoncé that Rolling Ray passed!



She used to check up on him 😔🙏🏽🕊️ pic.twitter.com/TFhRksKuiB — k a r y . (@itsKARY_) September 4, 2025

Another fan-favorite line directed at Lytes read, “I just came back from the dead and they told me you’re still not that girl.”

Rolling Ray leaves behind a legacy of authenticity, humor, and cultural impact that resonated across social media and beyond.

