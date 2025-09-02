News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black TikToker Gets Revenge On Racist Troll That Disrupted His Livestream By Calling Him N-Word The TikToker revealed that he knows everything about the man who racially harassed him.







A Black TikToker got his lick back against a racist troll that previously harassed him on his livestream by calling him the n-word.

When the racist man initially disrupted the content creator’s video, he did not realize the man’s significant platform. The gaming TikToker, known on the internet as “Tamo,” was on his livestream talking innocently about Pokémon cards and video games when the white guy decided to hurl the slur at him.

The incident gained traction online, leading Tamo to teach the man about cyberbullying and racial harassment. The man did not realize who he was up against, as Tamo has amassed a significant following on multiple social media apps, including more than 180,000 followers on TikTok.

With the instrumental version of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Meet The Grahams” rightfully playing in the background, Tamo began to artfully drag the man who decided to troll his video. The TikTok video went viral on the platform, garnering over 21 million views since its release on August 31.

“To the white guy that called me a slur over and over again in my live stream the other night for no reason. Guess what? You’re going to get kicked out of the United States Navy. You know how they tell us that we should be careful what we do on social media, because there could be real-life consequences. Hi, my name is real life consequence.”

Tamo did not hold back in his takedown of the racist troll. Despite not naming names, the influencer began listing details about the disruptor’s life and profession, noting that he knows the disruptor’s hometown in Texas and their disciplinary records.

“I’ve done a thorough background check, and now I know everything about you. I know what little town in Texas you’re from. I know your name, your phone number, and your email address. I’ve seen your disciplinary records. I know the names of all of your family members, including your dead mother and your daughter, who turns two next week, and her mother, who’s gonna have to pay for all the birthday presents this year.”

Tamo revealed how, after the man had harassed him and called him slurs, he proceeded to go on another livestream to talk about God and the Bible. Emphasizing the man’s hypocrisy, he asserted that he had all the evidence needed to disrupt his life, just as he had during his livestream.

“Because you came into my live stream and saw a Black man who was talking about Pokémon cards and video games, and you assumed, yeah, he’s not gonna do anything if I call him slurs repeatedly, even though he’s trying to help me. Turns out, I am gonna do something. Turns out there are so many things I can do because I have all the screenshots, I have all of the recordings.”

Tamo also believes it’s too late to apologize. He added that the man will have no point of refuge from his actions once Tamo completes his mission to unveil his racist heart. He hinted at possibly sending the clips to the Black sailors on his boat in the Navy while promising to get the evidence in the hands of the Naval Inspector General’s Office.

“I know exactly which boat in the Navy you serve on, and I know the names of Black sailors who serve on the same boat as you. Maybe I’ll send the clips to them as well, but only after I send them to the Naval inspector general’s office, because I’m getting you fired. I’m getting you kicked out of the Navy. There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

The content creator checked the racist troll for his unnecessary antics. Now, he’s taking accountability up a notch for the wrongdoing, all while making other racists think twice before harassing people online.

