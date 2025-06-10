Police Imposter On The Loose: Man Robs Business While Posing As Cop In Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officers are looking for a man who posed as a law enforcement official and tied a woman up, robbed the business, and was able to get away before officers arrived on the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department has released photos of the thief and the white van that left the business June 8. They are requesting information from anyone who may know the person’s identity or have any knowledge of the crime.

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 15th District https://t.co/GzLwu1Dljf pic.twitter.com/SRK5wrrmGx — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) June 10, 2025

The incident occurred at a Mayfair auto repair shop, according to KYW Newsradio, at 2:11 p.m. The suspect entered the business wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, gloves, a black tactical vest with the inscription “Security Enforcement Agent,” and dark green cargo pants. He was also wearing a black baseball cap embroidered with a United States flag, impersonating a law enforcement officer when he approached the woman before using zip ties to restrict her wrists.

While the 50-year-old woman was tied up, the suspect took around $1,000 in cash and left the shop in a white Ford E-250 van. The van is described as having tinted windows; however, it lacked windows in the back and had a padlock on both the rear and passenger-side cargo doors. The vehicle also had red dashes painted around the van.

Police officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress, but the suspect had already gotten away by the time officers arrived at 4:43 p.m.

The police department is seeking assistance in identifying the perpetrator. No arrests have been made, and the thief has not been identified as officials continue their search for the suspect.

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-685-3153. People can also submit anonymous tips through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), as all phone calls will remain confidential.

RELATED CONTENT: Philly Pride Organization Told Target Sponsors To Kick Rocks