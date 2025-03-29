Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Philadelphia Renames Street After Hometown Hero Will Smith Will Smith solidifies his legacy as Philadelphia’s hometown hero with a street renamed in his honor.







Will Smith’s hometown has paid tribute to him in a major way by renaming a Philadelphia street in his honor.

The Academy Award-winning actor returned to his hometown of Philadelphia on March 26, standing outside his alma mater, Overbrook High School, as the city unveiled “Will Smith Way” on the 2000 block of North 59th Street, CBS News reports. Smith got deep during his speech while reflecting on his Philadelphia upbringing and the life lessons that shaped his values of hard work, education, and service to others—principles instilled in him by his mother, father, and grandmother.

“When things get hard, you have to be willing to suffer to change the circumstances,” he said. “Nobody gets an easy ride. And that was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me, that there is nothing wrong with a hard day’s work.”

“Hey, Philly. I love you. I am yours, you are mine. I will see you on the Fourth of July,” Smith added, teasing his return for a special concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway during the Fourth of July holiday.

Filled with pride and gratitude, Smith took to Instagram to share his appreciation.

“Philly, I am yours. This is the honor of a lifetime,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

He included photos posing alongside Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Caroline Bright, and other city officials. Mayor Parker shared her own post on Instagram celebrating Smith’s achievements in music and film, as well as his ongoing support for the city that shaped him.

“From his roots of being born and raised in West Philadelphia to his rise as a global superstar, he’s shown us all what it means to dream big and work hard,” Parker wrote in her caption.

“We are incredibly proud to call @willsmith one of our own. His achievements are a reflection of the strength, resilience, and brilliance of Philadelphia’s people. As we rename 2000 N. 59th Street in Will’s honor today, let’s celebrate everything he represents — creativity, kindness, and the power of community.”

The street renaming comes just ahead of Smith’s upcoming album, Based On a True Story. His first full-length release since 2005’s Lost and Found, the album marks the first installment of a three-part series set to debut under SLANG Recordings.

