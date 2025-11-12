News by Mary Spiller Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Detroit Teen Madison McGee Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Madison McGee who went missing when returning from school.







Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Madison McGee, who went missing on Nov. 6 after leaving school. McGee was last seen near the 2100 block of Oakman Boulevard and did not return home as expected. She was reportedly wearing a baby-blue Mumford High School shirt, beige pants, and black-and-yellow Jordan sneakers at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have released her description in hopes of aiding the search. McGee is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

While police continue to gather information, McGee’s disappearance reflects a troubling national trend that disproportionately affects Black women and girls. According to the Department of Justice, Black females are more likely to experience violence, trafficking, and systemic neglect—factors that contribute to their higher rates of disappearance and vulnerability to homicide.

Yet, despite the alarming statistics, these cases often fail to attract the same level of media coverage or investigative urgency as others. Data from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) reveals that of the 271,493 girls and women reported missing in 2022, 97,924—about 36%—were Black, even though Black women and girls made up just 14% of the U.S. female population at the time.

Experts and advocates argue that this gap in attention perpetuates systemic inequities and leaves families without critical support. In response, several states have implemented new strategies to better address these disparities. These include the creation of specialized task forces and partnerships between law enforcement, advocacy groups, and community organizations to improve investigations and communication with families.

Such initiatives have been credited with strengthening trust between communities and law enforcement, streamlining case management, and ensuring that missing person reports involving women and girls of color receive the attention they deserve.

Anyone with information regarding Madison McGee’s whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities immediately.

