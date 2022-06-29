Poll: Local and Family-Owned Businesses Get Most Favor From Americans

New data show small businesses have a deep connection with American consumers.

A poll of 2,000 Americans uncovered 67% trust local businesses and 64% have confidence in family-owned businesses. In contrast, 59% of respondents trust corporate multinationals and 61% depend on franchises.

Helping their community was cited among reasons why 39% choose local and family businesses, per Talker. Other rationales included “better quality (34%), transparency about sources (32%), and fewer middlemen (31%).” Those questioned have bought goods that are “locally owned (39%), environmentally friendly (38%), locally sourced (37%), and family-owned (35%)” over the last six months.

Respondents of the poll, done by One Poll for bottled water maker CG Roxane, were quizzed on their shopping habits and how they effect their community. Some 57% are OK with spending more money on goods that are locally sourced and 59% admit it is easy to find products in their area, Talker reported.

Factors like being owned by someone in the community (44%) and community member staff (40%) ranked high in identifying a local business. Respondents reported “they can name an average of five businesses that are active in their community.” Further, over half reported benefitting from scholarships, fundraisers, or other events due to local businesses; 42% know someone else who has.

“It isn’t surprising that people view family-owned and operated businesses as more trustworthy,” CG Roxane Office and Human Resources Manager Cindy Milles said per Talker.

“But what people may not realize is that it also allows those businesses to make decisions quickly in response to community needs. This includes scholarship initiatives, and environmental and community partnerships. Not only does that enrich the lives of employees, but their families and friends at the local level across the country.”

When asked about their eco-friendly lifestyles and how they reflect shopping habits, 67% regularly take part in environmentally conscious behaviors or activities. Some 51% “care deeply about the environmental impact of the businesses they support, and 40% value eco-friendly business practices like recycling.”

Contrarily, high costs (35%) and “imported” or “internationally sourced” language can restrain “respondents from purchasing that item.”

Other reasons listed for shopping at local, family businesses included: helps my community (39%), money goes to a business that needs it (37%), more tailored to my area/needs (32%), fair treatment of all employees (31%), and needs of consumers come first (30%).