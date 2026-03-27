Pop Smoke’s Family Announce Opening Of Coffee Shop, Pop’s Place, In Brooklyn

The family of recording artist Pop Smoke is opening a coffee shop in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood, the late drill rapper’s hometown.

Obasi Jackson, the brother of the late rapper Bashar Barakah Jackson, announced that Pop’s Place, the coffee shop, is hiring baristas.

“Pop’s Place is opening soon in Canarsie ☕🔥

We’re looking for experienced baristas ready to be part of something special.

Serious inquiries only.

DM @shootforthestarsfdn @abmilknhoney @iamjazsmith to apply.

#popsmoke #popsmokeofficial #popsplace #cafe #barista“

No other details regarding Pop’s Place have been revealed.

A couple of days after the job posting, there was an announcement about a free March 31 pop-up event in Canarsie. The Instagram post revealed that this location will be Pop’s Place when it opens, calling the event a soft launch. Attendees can purchase exclusive merchandise and sample a private food menu. It promises to be a party atmosphere, with Jackson, a DJ, playing host.

“💫For Pop. Always.

“🗓️Tuesday, March 31st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., we’re bringing it back to 1454 Rockaway Parkway to celebrate and honor the legacy the right way.

🛍️New exclusive merch drops you won’t find online, special in-person deals, and a first taste of our private food menu. Drinks will be available, the music will be right, and the energy will feel like magic.”

The Brooklyn rapper was shot to death during a home-invasion robbery on February 19, 2020, at a rented Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles Police Department stated that the intruder who shot Pop Smoke was after the rapper’s Cuban link chain.

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old.

The alleged gunman, Corey Walker, shot and killed Pop Smoke while he was “in the shower naked.” Walker didn’t get the chain, but took the Rolex. It was reported that Walker sold the watch for $2,000.

Walker, 24, was sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in Pop Smoke’s killing in February 2025, People reported. Three people involved with Pop Smoke’s murder were only 15, 16 and 17 when it happened. They were convicted in juvenile court at the time, each reaching separate deals, according to Entertainment Weekly.

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