Kid From Viral Popeyes Meme Wants NIL Deal From Franchise as a College Football Player

The young boy who appeared as a meme after being recorded at Popeyes many years ago has grown up to become a collegiate football player.

Now, the young man, Dieunerst Collin, aka Lil TerRio, who one person described as looking like a Vine (a social media platform that is now defunct), is looking to gain some cash from that viral video clip.

According to TMZ, Collin is now an offensive lineman at Lake Erie College. He is a freshman and has made a name for himself with his athletic prowess. Now, he’s looking to strike a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the Louisiana-based chicken franchise.

Collin grew into a 6’1″, 330-pound football player and won a state championship with East Orange Campus High School in New Jersey almost two years ago in 2021.

The college athlete is getting help from one Twitter user who feels he deserves a deal with the notoriety he gained from the viral clip.

"The @Popeyes meme kid @CollinDieunerst is now a freshman offensive lineman at Division II Lake Erie College and if this guy doesn't have an NIL deal by tomorrow, the Louisiana kitchen needs to clean house on upper management." pic.twitter.com/JTQs9JhhPk — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 8, 2023

In a recent social media post, Collin tagged Popeyes and asked his followers to do the same in hopes of getting the franchise to sign him to a deal after being associated with them for almost a decade since the video went viral.

“I NEED EVERYONE TO REPOST THIS AND TAG @popeyes I JUST WANNA TALK BUISNESS.”

Sports Illustrated reported Collin is going into his sophomore season with Lake Erie College. Before attending the college, Collin was bestowed with the following honors while attending East Orange Campus High School: first-team All-Conference, County, and Division honors, and Second Team All-State during his senior season. According to Lake Erie College, the athlete majors in sports management with a minor in comedian studies. Collin hopes to pursue a career as a sports analyst.