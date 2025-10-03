Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Poppi Unveils New Flavor Inspired By ‘Love Island USA’ Star Amaya Espinal 'Love Island USA' star Amaya Espinal has signed a product partnership with prebiotic soda brand Poppi.







The billion-dollar prebiotic soda brand Poppi has partnered with Love Island USA star Amaya Espinal on a new flavor.

“At Poppi, we had the 80/20 rule—80% of our budgets were planned towards big moments in retail. We left 20% for culturally relevant moments,” Allison Ellsworth, the co-founder of Poppi, said at the Clover x Shark Tank Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

One such moment was the massive success of Love Island USA Season 7, which broke streaming records on Peacock and drew nearly half its audience from first-time viewers. Seeing the buzz online, Poppi jumped in with a meme inspired by standout star Espinal—an idea that quickly evolved into launching a flavor named after her.

“For example, Love Island was going really viral this summer. We did an Amaya Papaya meme and we were like, ‘Let’s make this flavor,'” Ellsworth shared. “It got picked up by people. It went viral. We got hundreds of thousands of views and likes. So much so, we had a DM waiting for her when she got out, and we were able to do that within three months. And we’re a huge company now.”

Following the announcement, Poppi officially unveiled its new limited-edition flavor, Amaya’s Island Colada.

“With notes of creamy coconut and sweet pineapple, who needs a man when you can have this can?” the Instagram caption read.

Espinal took to TikTok to share her gratitude for the brand deals and newfound fame from her time on Love Island USA—a dramatic shift from just a year ago, when she was working as a licensed cardiac nurse.

“My life last year was completely different compared to what it is now. And earlier this year, it wasn’t the most easiest year because I did go through a really dark time,” Espinal said. “I went through a tragic loss of…it was a me vs. me moment. For me to still have faith and for me to keep on pushing forward…Now I have a Amaya Colada.”

An official ad campaign features Espinal cracking open her signature Poppi can and delivering her new slogan to the camera: “Who needs a man when you can have your own Poppi can?”

