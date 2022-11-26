Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Atlanta

Reality television star Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia on Nov. 25, according to People. The couple wed in a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony at the Four Seasons in Atlanta, Georgia in front of 250 guests.

The 57-year-old Nigerian-born businessman and the 41-year-old former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have also planned an American church ceremony on the evening of Nov. 26. Williams told People prior to the nuptials that she was “excited.”

“I am ridiculously excited,” said Williams. “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Williams also confirmed the news when she shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram page on Nov. 25.

“My Love now & Foreverrrr ! -Mrs. Guobadia ❤️ The Kingdom Of Benin 🇳🇬 Eseosa 11/25/22.”

“Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins 2022.”

Williams told the magazine that she planned on having seven wardrobe changes over the course of the two-day event. The RHOA alum looked beautiful wearing a red Lakimmy couture gown for the first ceremony paired with a beaded coral headpiece called an okuku. Williams also wore a gold beaded gown by designer Tabik.

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza. I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.”

The groom wore white traditional Benin attire, and the wedding guests were also asked to wear traditional Nigerian attire in the colors purple or teal.

Guobadia told the outlet how happy he was with Williams and noted that the two are both in a “peaceful place” in their lives.

“I literally don’t want to leave this house most days after work, because I’d much rather climb into bed and watch TV with her,” he said.

“We enjoy traveling a great deal. We love finding new spots around the world and just going together. We’re just both at a very peaceful place in our lives.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!