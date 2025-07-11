U.S. Postal Service Employees Allegedly Behind Many Stolen Checks

Many checks that are stolen through the United States Postal Service (USPS) are being taken by employees of the company.

According to WSB-TV, many of the thefts occurring through the postal service are being committed by people who are working for the post office, as it was confirmed by the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General. There have been many cases showing that people are being busted performing illegal activities.

The media outlet has been investigating the issue for several years now and has spoken to victims who have been fleeced within the past year. Carol Herrmann, who is a pediatrician in Decatur, claimed that it has happened to her two times within the past six months.

“I feel there’s no sense of urgency in resolving this matter. I believe it’s just ho-hum, another day, this happens, and they move on,” Herrmann said to Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Another victim, Decatur business owner Narit McCrary, was also at the bank with Herrmann with a similar story of being taken by thieves via checks. McCrary and Herrmann had checks stolen from the same downtown Decatur post office.

“On the picture of the check, it’s not my handwriting. They leave only my signature, that’s it,” McCrary said. “I feel like nobody cares. It’s not their business. It’s not their problem.”

The Inspector General revealed data showing that in the six months between October 2024 and March 2025, there were 872 investigations of mail theft that led to 254 people being arrested for crimes related to it.

Pictures taken by investigators within the post office inside the Atlanta sorting facility last year revealed that workers were allowed to keep personal items nearby while they sorted mail.

“We continue to focus on postal employees who steal from the mail, with a growing emphasis on external criminal organizations that target, recruit, and collude with them to steal valuable items like checks and credit cards,” the Inspector General said to the media outlet.

