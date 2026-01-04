U.S. Postal Service To Honor Phillis Wheatley With Heritage Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service will honor Phillis Wheatley, the first published African-American poet, with the 49th Black Heritage Stamp, continuing a decades-long series recognizing Black contributions to American history.

The stamp, part of the Postal Service’s Black Heritage series that began in 1978, will feature a portrait of Wheatley. It will commemorate her role as a pioneering Black literary figure whose work became known internationally in the 18th century.

According to the Postal Service, the new stamp is intended to recognize Wheatley’s “enduring legacy and her role as a trailblazing voice in literature.” The agency said her inclusion reflects the series’ mission to honor individuals whose contributions shaped the nation’s cultural and intellectual life.

Phillis Wheatley shattered expectations. From arriving in Boston enslaved to publishing her first book at just 20, her words opened doors that once seemed impossible.

Wheatley was born in West Africa and brought to Boston as an enslaved child in the early 1760s. She was educated by her enslavers, the Wheatley family. Early in her life, she demonstrated extraordinary literary talent, which led to an international career. In 1773, she published “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral,” becoming the first African-American woman to publish a book of poetry. The volume was printed in London and received attention from readers in both Europe and the American colonies.

Literary historians have long noted Wheatley’s significance in early American literature by adding her work to scholarly cannon. The Library of Congress describes Wheatley as “a major figure in the early history of African American literature,” noting that her work challenged prevailing assumptions about race, intellect and artistic ability during the colonial period.

Despite her acclaim, Wheatley’s life after publication was marked by struggle. She was freed from slavery but struggled financially and died in 1784 at about age 31. Scholars have since reassessed her poetry and historical importance, placing her among the foundational voices of American literature.

The Black Heritage Stamp series has previously honored figures such as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Toni Morrison. The ceremony will take place Jan. 29 11 a.m. EST at the Old South Meeting House in Washington.



