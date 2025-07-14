News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sending Mail Will Get More Costly As U.S. Postal Service Raises Price Of Its ‘Forever’ Stamps The price of first class mail is officially going up again.







Your next trip to the post office may cost more than usual. The U.S. Postal Service just announced price hikes to its mailing products.

The news dropped July 13, with The Hill reporting the price of first-class mail has risen to help the Postal Service achieve “financial stability.” These price increases directly impact multiple items, such as its Forever Stamps, which rose from 73 cents to 78 cents. The USPS disclosed in April that the price increases are needed to fulfill its ” Delivering for America 10-year plan.”

According to the USPS website, the stamps “never expire and represents the current price of a one (1) ounce First-Class Mail postage.” The special non-denominated stamps typically showcase historical or cultural figures to differentiate them. The latest renditions include “Spongebob Squarepants” designs, former first lady Barbara Bush, and the Postal Service’s 250th anniversary.

However, the Forever Stamps are not the only USPS products getting a new sticker price. Domestic postcards will also see a price increase, rising from 56 cents to 62 cents, while international versions will rise from $1.65 to $1.70. As for letters, they will jump as well to 74 cents from the previous 69 cents.

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) approved these price increases after the department confirmed the matter back in May. A spokesperson also emphasized that these new figures are still “significantly lower” than foreign postal services.

“The Postal Service continues to take a rational and realistic approach to pricing that includes prudent implementation of new and existing pricing authorities, with letter prices still significantly lower than other comparable foreign posts,” explained USPS Senior Public Relations Representative Marti Johnson in a previous statement to USA Today.

The news comes after the USPS initially decided against upping the prices in January. This new cost increase essentially mimics the largest price hike for the stamps that occurred in 2024, which took the numbers from 68 to 73 cents.

However, the USPS expects more price changes to happen over the next few years. The postal service has already proposed five additional price increases, to take effect every January and July through 2027, officially starting with the latest update.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Postal Service Employees Allegedly Behind Many Stolen Checks