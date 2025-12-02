News by Kandiss Edwards Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman Named UNICEF USA Ambassador UNICEF says Gorman will support the group’s mission to protect children globally.







Amanda Gorman, the first US Youth Poet Laureate, has joined UNICEF as the organization’s newest ambassador.

UNICEF announced Gorman’s appointment on Dec. 1. In the announcement, the activist was described as a powerful voice for young people around the world. UNICEF says Gorman will support the group’s mission to protect children globally and to increase public engagement on issues that affect their safety, education, and future development. In its announcement, UNICEF USA emphasized her ability to connect with both young audiences and broader communities.

In an Instagram post, the organization celebrated the newest addition to the UNICEF family.

“We’re thrilled to announce that @AmandaScGorman — celebrated poet, author, and advocate — has been named our newest UNICEF Ambassador! Amanda has long used her voice to spark empathy, hope, and action. Now, she’s bringing that passion to UNICEF’s mission to ensure every child is healthy, educated, protected, and respected.

Gorman said in the announcement that she views the role as a continuation of her commitment to service and advocacy. “It is an honor to join UNICEF USA as an Ambassador and support UNICEF’s mission to protect children’s rights,” she said. She added that she hopes to engage young people who want to help shape a more just world.

Her selection reflects UNICEF’s practice of pairing high-profile figures to garner public engagement as much as financial support. The newest of which is UNICEF’s Senegal Ambassador, high-profile content creator Khaby Lame. The influencer boasts 170 million followers on TikTok, allowing him to spread UNICEF’s work worldwide. The organization noted that ambassadors often play a key part in outreach, education, and field visits that strengthen awareness of humanitarian programs.

Gorman’s growing body of work, which includes poetry collections and public performances, has frequently centered on social equity and youth empowerment. UNICEF USA said her voice and creative background offer meaningful value as a partner as the group navigates worsening global crises and increasing resource needs.

Her appointment follows a series of UNICEF collaborations with artists who use public platforms to advance humanitarian advocacy.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Superstar Khaby Lame Named Senegal UNICEF Ambassador