Sticky Fingers: Postal Worker Caught On Camera Hiding Mail In Her Pants

Jovanni Jamison-Lewis, a postal worker in Suffolk County, Long Island, was arrested after allegedly being caught on camera stealing items from envelopes and using them for her personal benefit.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office alerted the media of the arrest and arraignment of the 35-year-old Jamison-Lewis. She has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; Petit Larceny, a Class A misdemeanor; and Official Misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged crimes took place at the Oakdale Post Office.

“Suffolk County residents depend upon the reliability of the mail service every day, and my office is committed to investigating and prosecuting any public officials who tamper with it for their own personal gain,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in a written statement. “I want to thank the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General for their hard work and cooperation in this case.”

While under investigation by the post office on Nov. 19, Jamison-Lewis allegedly stole two envelopes containing gifts for the intended recipients. The envelopes were mailed as part of an undercover operation in which an investigator sent the items to the post office. In one envelope, there was a greeting card and a T.J. Maxx gift card; in the other, a greeting card and three lottery scratch-off tickets. Jamison-Lewis allegedly stole the envelopes but returned the cards to them for mailing.

The next day, she was seen on surveillance video at a T.J. Maxx, using the stolen gift card.

The post office investigators, along with agents from the USPS Office of the Inspector General, arrived at the Oakdale station Nov. 24 and arrested Jamison-Lewis. When she was detained, she was allegedly found with two stolen pieces of mail in her pants and four more in her pocketbook. She was also discovered with the items purchased at T.J. Maxx on Nov. 20.

After obtaining search warrants for her residence and vehicle, investigators allegedly found an additional 20 pieces of stolen mail.

Jamison-Lewis had just celebrated a year at the job, being hired in November 2024. She resigned Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: USPS Ruins Christmas For Military Members After 800 Holiday Care Packages Returned to Nonprofit